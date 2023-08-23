Ronceverte Splash Pad closed due to boil water advisory

Ronceverte Logo
Ronceverte Logo(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Health Department has asked that the Splash Pad in Ronceverte due to a boil water advisory.

The city of Ronceverte said in a Facebook post that they will announce the reopening once they have been given the green light to do so.

Some citizens have asked why the City of Ronceverte is under a boil water advisory when the issue occurred in Lewisburg. The City of Ronceverte purchases their water from Lewisburg as they have not had their own water plant for over twenty years, so when Lewisburg is on a boil water advisory, they are required to be, as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in connection with inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Laura Hunt and David Belanger
Yurt camping coming to Tazewell County
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M
BLUEFIELD CUP GOLF TOURNAMENT
Annual Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament raises money for local athletes
BARC's Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit
BARC’s Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident