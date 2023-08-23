Ronceverte Splash Pad closed due to boil water advisory

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Health Department has asked that the Splash Pad in Ronceverte due to a boil water advisory.

The city of Ronceverte said in a Facebook post that they will announce the reopening once they have been given the green light to do so.

Some citizens have asked why the City of Ronceverte is under a boil water advisory when the issue occurred in Lewisburg. The City of Ronceverte purchases their water from Lewisburg as they have not had their own water plant for over twenty years, so when Lewisburg is on a boil water advisory, they are required to be, as well.

