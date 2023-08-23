River View Raiders retooling for stronger season

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (WVVA) - The River View Raiders are hoping for a stronger 2022, after finishing 0-8. With the changes the program has brought in for the year, fans should expect better results.

The Raiders brought in Jackson Danielson, senior QB, from Wyoming East to be the leader of the offense. As well, Gary Roach will be the leader of the whole team at HC, along with an almost completely new coaching staff. The team is also bringing in a new scheme defensively.

