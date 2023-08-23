Pool of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - West Nile Virus has been found in a pool of mosquitoes in Vinton County, according to the Vinton County Health Department.

The health department says the pool was part of the department’s regular surveillance activities in the Village of McArthur.

“Our Environmental Health Division will be going out to the area to treat the surrounding area.”

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including eliminating potential breeding sites around their homes.

Health officials say the primary way people get West Nile Virus is through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who become infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Less than one percent of infected people develop serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile Virus infection.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites:

Use EPA-registered repellents

Wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when outdoors

Spray clothes with EPA-registered repellents

Treat clothing and gear such as pants, boots, socks, and tents with a product containing permethrin, or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear

Mosquito-proof your home: install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside

Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water on a regular basis from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.