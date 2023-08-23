Mercer County considers new leash law for dogs

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission voted to move forward in the process to adopt a leash law on Tuesday. Commissioner Greg Puckett says he’s received numerous complaints from community members over the last few months about dogs on the loose.

“I took the Raleigh County ordinance which seems very close to what we look to do. We’re going to take that to the prosecuting attorney. Separate where it says Raleigh and bring in Mercer and then we’re going to try and advance that to get a legal opinion on that and then move it forward maybe in September,” said Puckett.

Puckett says before the leash law can be added to the county code, three public hearings must be held. He says the likely dates would begin in October. Adding he’s hopeful a leash law could be in place by next spring Puckett shares how it would work if it’s added to the books.

“A code enforcement person would go out from animal control. They would be able to look at that and say okay there’s an issue here at that house. A deputy would then respond, be able to figure out the situation, give that citation,” said Puckett.

Puckett says people who receive citations for leash law violations would be required to appear in magistrate court to settle the violation. One resident in Athens says she’s been dealing with an unruly dog in her neighborhood. This first hand experience is why she says she supports the adoption of a leash law in Mercer County.

“It terrorizes other dogs that are on their own property. It goes to the bathroom on various things that are on my property and that shouldn’t be allowed,” said Susan Arnold.

Puckett says if the leash law is added to county code, violators could face a fine ranging between $5 and $100.

