High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Laura Hunt and David Belanger
Yurt camping coming to Tazewell County
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
Father of NFL player killed after home explosion in Mooresville
Mitchell Stadium
Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally

Latest News

Organizers with FosterAdopt Connect, a nonprofit that serves Missouri and Kansas youth in...
DHHR Reminds Residents of Resources for Foster Care Families
Rudy Giuliani says he is going to Georgia on Wednesday to turn himself in. (Credit: CNN...
Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm going to Georgia'
School bus safety: local bus operator reminds people when to stop
Raleigh County Sheriff’s dept. urges caution on roadways as kids return to school on Thursday
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon