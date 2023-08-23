Heat and humidity will be on the rise late week

A good deal of sunshine is in store for our region today. It’ll be another warm day as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the 60s for most.

We’ll be even warmer and more muggy tomorrow. Highs will rise into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, much of the region will feel like the 90s. With the heat and humidity, we may have enough energy for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another hot and humid day is on tap for Friday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and low/mid 90s for most. Once again, it’ll feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity. We could see some hit-or-miss showers or thunderstorms, but most should stay rain-free with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will gradually cool down over the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday, and the 70s for most by Sunday. A few showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out at times this weekend, but many will stay dry. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

