Gov. Justice signs three bills to fund volunteer fire departments

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WTAP/WDTV) - In a signing ceremony at the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, August 22, Gov. Jim Justice (R- W.Va.) signed three bills that provide new funding to volunteer fire departments.

Together, the three bills provide $12 million to volunteer fire departments in all 55 counties in West Virginia. The three bills were passed by both houses of the state legislature during the special legislative session earlier in August.

State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree said he’s pleased with the new bills being being signed.

“It’s phenomenal,” Tyree said. “It’ll do some great work for these communities that the volunteer fire departments serve in.”

Tyree said the new funding is a big deal for volunteer fire departments and the communities they serve.

“97.5% of all departments throughout the state are volunteer,” Tyree said. “It’ll impact them in a significant way with fire equipment, training, paying some of their general operational bills, utilities, insurance, that type of thing. So it’s going to have a significant impact.”

Tyree said he hopes volunteer fire departments can use the new funding to address issues with personnel as well.

“So, part of this money, they’re allowed to use for recruitment and retention,” he said. “And so, with that, we hope to see all of them have increased retention and recruitment programs and to bring people on.”

Gov. Justice said that the new funding will be good for the fire departments and is something for the state to be proud of.

But he said it’s not enough to meet all the needs of the state’s volunteer fire departments.

“We have done a lot, and we have tried real hard, and today is a monumental day of what has been accomplished,” Justice said during the signing ceremony. “We did $10 million back when not long ago for the EMS and now we’re doing $12 million for the volunteer fire departments. We need to do more. We’ve got to figure it out. And we will. We will figure it out.”

The three bills the governor signed are Senate Bills 1021, 1022, and 1023.

1021 creates a new special fund for volunteer fire departments, while the other two bills place money into that fund.

