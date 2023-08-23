Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M

Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)
Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Former students of the now-shuttered Miracle Meadows School in Salem have settled for amounts totaling $100 million, according to attorneys representing the students.

The attorneys say the total settlement amount is believed to be a record for such cases in the state and was reached collectively with various defendants. It was finalized this month.

During the school’s operation from 1987 to 2014, the attorneys say hundreds of students were “subjected to horrifying and unspeakable forms of sexual, physical, and psychological mistreatment.”

They add that the children “suffered extreme mental, sexual, and physical abuse and torture by the adults who ran the Christian boarding school in Harrison County over a period of decades.”

The abuse of the children was “perpetrated in shocking ways that included being handcuffed, chained and shackled to beds, kept in small isolation rooms for months at a time, forced to sleep on concrete floors and use coffee cans in place of bathrooms, sexually assaulted, deprived of medical care, starved and malnourished, performed manual labor, and beaten routinely,” the attorneys say.

The school’s co-founder and director, Susan Gayle Clark, was convicted of child neglect and failing to report in Harrison County and sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation in 2016.

Susan Gayle Clark
Susan Gayle Clark(Jasmin Adous)

The $100 million settlement comes after the initial civil filing in 2017 and the first settlement in 2020 that totaled nearly $52 million.

Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million

With more cases being resolved since the 2020 settlement, the total settlement amount is $100 million. The attorneys say there are additional cases that are pending.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in connection with inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Laura Hunt and David Belanger
Yurt camping coming to Tazewell County
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

Ronceverte Logo
Ronceverte Splash Pad closed due to boil water advisory
BLUEFIELD CUP GOLF TOURNAMENT
Annual Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament raises money for local athletes
BARC's Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit
BARC’s Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident