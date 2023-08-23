Concord University unveils revamped theatre

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The ribbon has been cut at the home of the Mountain Lions—Concord University--and the theatre has been re-opened with a new name.

The ‘Intermission Theatre’ which was originally built in 1969.

According to the University, this is the first renovation of the main theatre.

The theatre now boasts new seats, carpet, a new curtain as well as new technology.

Concord’s President says Phase II of renovations include lighting, technical and stage support, and new seating for the black box theatre.

Sarah Turner, Vice President for Advancement, Dr. Jerry Beasley, CU Foundation board member, and Janet Conroy, the Chamber of Commerce’s Jeff Disibbio among other were all on hand for the ribbon cutting.

