BARC’s Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Arts Center is welcoming two new artists into its Paine Gallery.

Alison and Sean Hatter are Floyd, VA based painters who have been married for more than 20 years. Their exhibition “Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting” is a grand retrospective of the couple’s last two decades of work.

It’s their largest showing ever and their first in the mountain state.

“To have this collection of work and be able to see it all in one space like this. It’s really fantastic. It’s uplifting for us to be able to look at our work at one time in such a way,” said Alison Hatter.

A large part of the couple’s works are “plein air” landscapes where pieces are painted out in the nature scenes they reflect. While others are painted in studio.

Alison has also worked with fantasy themes that are represented in the show.

The exhibit runs in the Paine Gallery until September 22. The gallery is open every week day 11-2pm.

