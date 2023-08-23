Annual Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament raises money for local athletes

BLUEFIELD CUP GOLF TOURNAMENT
BLUEFIELD CUP GOLF TOURNAMENT(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Beaver and Graham fans faced off in this year’s annual Bluefield Cup, Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament held at the Fincastle.

This Bluefield-Graham Week event was made possible by the City of Bluefield and Town of Bluefield Parks and Recreation Departments.

The golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the athletic programs of both Blue High School and Graham High School.

Around 50 players that consisted of Bluefield and Graham alumni and supporters participated in the event to help local athletes.

Last year, a G-men team took home the trophy but, this year a Beaver team that won.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Laura Hunt and David Belanger
Yurt camping coming to Tazewell County
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Mitchell Stadium
Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally

Latest News

BARC's Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit
BARC’s Paine Gallery welcomes new exhibit
Summers Co. wreck on Rt. 3
Route 3 in Summers County closed for major accident
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.23.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.23.23
Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally
Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally