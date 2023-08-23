Annual Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament raises money for local athletes

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Beaver and Graham fans faced off in this year’s annual Bluefield Cup, Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament held at the Fincastle.

This Bluefield-Graham Week event was made possible by the City of Bluefield and Town of Bluefield Parks and Recreation Departments.

The golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the athletic programs of both Blue High School and Graham High School.

Around 50 players that consisted of Bluefield and Graham alumni and supporters participated in the event to help local athletes.

Last year, a G-men team took home the trophy but, this year a Beaver team that won.

