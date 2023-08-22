Yurt camping coming to Tazewell County

NORTH TAZEWELL, VA. (WVVA) - Anyone wanting to have a camping experience in a yurt will soon be able to do so locally.

The Stoney Ridge Farm and Retreat, owned by Laura Hunt and David Belanger, will open this fall in North Tazewell.

Not only can visitors go “glamping” in a yurt, the retreat is also on a working farm so guests can learn about farming and farm animals as well as explore its 200 acres of pasture and mountain trails.

Yurts are long-term structures - round tents - situated on platforms and unlike normal tent camping are furnished and usually heated or cooled. The first Stoney Ridge yurt is equipped with a full kitchen and bathroom and other amenities, which provide a more “glamorous” camping experience. Additional yurts will be similarly equipped.

The retreat is the recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“VCEDA was pleased to assist Stoney Ridge Farm and Retreat, LLC with a seed capital grant,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “As our region continues to attract tourists from across the country, the Stoney Ridge project provides another creative tourism option with some unique amenities and creates jobs at the same time. The business projects up to two full-time and eight part-time employees within five years as it continues to grow.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.