WVU announces cuts to administrative unit amid ‘transformation’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced it will restructure a large administrative unit as part of ongoing review and transformation efforts.

The announcement comes a day after students organized a walkout on campus to express their disappointment with the University cutting more than 30 programs in an effort to lighten the blow of a $47 million deficit.

WVU announced on Tuesday that Vice President of Talent and Culture Cris DeBord will retire later this year, and that position will be eliminated moving forward.

Additionally, the University says the “entire unit will be reorganized to align and better serve the University community for the future.”

WVU also said 19 of the 25 units identified for formal review under the Academic Transformation initiative have submitted an intent to appeal the preliminary recommendations announced on Aug. 11.

The University’s Board of Governors will vote on final recommendations on Sept. 15.

BOG members also approved adding certain Clinical-Track and Librarian-Track faculty to the Severance Package developed around the Academic Transformation initiative.

Additionally WVU says about two dozen people attended the BOG meeting and several signed up to address members regarding the preliminary recommendations as part of the academic program portfolio review.

WVU President Gordon Gee also addressed recent criticisms that the University has not addressed cost-saving opportunities. He said the following:

I want to reinforce that transformation is not a new concept for this University. In my very first speech to the University in 2014, I talked about the need to be more efficient and streamlined. In 2016, I clearly stated we would need to overhaul everything — including academics. And in 2018, I said land-grant universities could win back the people’s favor by acting as the ‘people’s universities’ again.

WVU Board of Governors Chair Taunja Willis-Miller also released the following statement:

The Board of Governors appreciates the comments shared today, as well as those we have received over the past few weeks. We know this is a difficult process. We feel for those people who may be affected. We realize this is not easy and none of this was entered into lightly. You should know that the Board did direct the administration to address Academic Transformation so that we could become an even stronger university. Then, this spring, we accelerated the timeline so that we could get through the process and move forward as a university. The Board believes we must do this work to remain competitive and relevant. Concerns regarding the preliminary recommendations can be addressed in the appeal process. And also, the Board will be meeting on Sept. 14 for the primary purpose of hearing comments before we make a decision on Academic Transformation on Sept. 15. We will continue to receive your feedback and comments and will take all into consideration.

The next regular BOG meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.