WVOCBD to offer free, virtual ASL lessons to all of W.Va

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The National Association of the Deaf says American Sign Language, also known as ASL, is a visual language that places importance on the shape, movement, and placement of the hands. It is used most commonly by the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.

Like any new language, it takes practice and patience to learn, but the West Virginia Outreach Center for the Deaf and Blind (WVOCDB) in Romney, West Virginia, is stepping in to help. Starting in September, the center will be offering no-cost, virtual lessons for beginner, intermediate and advanced ASL students.

“The classes are more like opportunities,” shared Executive Director of the WVOCDB, Mary Anne Clendenin. “They’re to get people excited about learning American Sign Language. They’re done in an environment with an instructor who is so easy to ask questions to. She will slow down, speed up. She’s so in tune with her students...”

Statewide K12 Interpreting and ASL Liasion for WVOCDB Dr. Ressie Phillips has been teaching ASL for more than 15 years. She says it can be looked at as just as much a work of art as it is a means of communicating because of how much of the body it requires to accurately convey meaning.

“ASL is a visual language, and it is so beautiful, especially like to music. You can be so creative and just the interpretive aspects...You express that in your body language and your facial expressions, and, you know, you have to not only sign, but you have to use the facial expressions and the body language to make it so creative like that for the deaf and hard of hearing to understand.”

Additionally, Phillips says it is so important for those who are deaf and hard of hearing to communicate with the world around them.

And that takes effort from both sides.

“It can be lonely, especially in the rural areas of our state where there are not a lot of deaf individuals, so getting more people to learn ASL and be able to communicate basic would really help our deaf community and they would be so appreciative...”

Phillips says the classes will be held over Microsoft Teams once a week for eight weeks and each session will last around an hour. They are open to anyone in West Virginia.

Beginner lessons, which will focus on basic signs and the alphabet, will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting September 5; Intermediate lessons, which will finetune any skills you may already have, will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting September 6; and advanced lessons will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursdays, starting September 7.

No registration is required to begin a class. Click here for more information.

