Students hold walkout at WVU amid budget cuts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University students organized a walkout on campus on Monday amid the university’s budget and staff cut plans.

Earlier this month, WVU announced its plan to cut 32 programs.

The move would also leave more than 160 faculty members without jobs to lighten the blow of a massive $47 million deficit accrued by WVU.

Expressing their disappointment with the University’s decision, students let their voices be heard on Monday.

At noon on Monday, students and faculty participating in the walkout met at the free speech zone on campus, eventually making their way over to Stewart Hall to continue their protests against the proposed cuts.

The walkout was organized by the Student Union with hopes that the turnout would be large enough to make WVU rethink its decision.

“We don’t think that the way they are going about trying to fix it, is right,” said Nicole Ridgely, the organizer.

Students and organizers alike were surprised by the protest’s turnout and said it was a lot of hard work that got them to where they are.

“I’ve just been going to everyone I know, going up to random tour groups, just telling them, ‘Hey, there’s this walkout happening.’ To see people show up in response to that is deeply, deeply moving,” said Tim Bragg, another of the event’s organizers.

5 News reached out to the university for its take on the student protest, and WVU said the following in response:

“While we encourage students to be in class, we also support those who choose to engage in respectful debate on our campus which is their First Amendment right. We have been listening to students who have been telling us what they want through the majors and programs they are enrolling in, and importantly those they are not, and we are responding. That data factors heavily into preliminary recommendations, and it is why we focused on areas that would affect the fewest possible number of students – less than 2%.”

As for students, what this comes down to is accountability from school officials.

“The university claims transparency, but there simply is no transparency in this process. What is transparent, is more translucent than anything,” Bragg said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.