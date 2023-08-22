Steamy days lie ahead

Some patchy fog has developed across the region this morning, but once it lifts, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. It’ll be a warm one today as temperatures rise into the 80s for most.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop to seasonable levels overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for our Wednesday. Temperatures will once again top off in the 80s for most on Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll grow warmer and more humid late week. Highs will climb into the mid/upper 80s and low/mid 90s on Thursday and Friday. With the heat and humidity, I’m not going to rule out a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but most should stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm through the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers and storms cannot be ruled out this weekend, but much of our Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will gradually cool down into the 70s and 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

