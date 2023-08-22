School crackdown on THC vape pens includes stricter disciplinary measures

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is making standards stricter for students caught having, using and selling Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 vape pens.

Joshua Brumfield, Deputy Superintendent of Schools, said when students walk through school doors this year the rules will look much different.

“We want our students to know what the consequences are, it is no surprise first day of school this is the outcome,” Brumfield said. “It is a zero tolerance, 10-day suspension recommendation for expulsion.”

Last year, Brumfield said if students were found using, having or selling the vape pens containing THC, discipline would be a three-to-five-day suspension.

With the new standards, mediation between the student, parent, judicial system and school system will happen after the 10-day suspension.

“Part of the mediation with the judicial system is that if the parents agree to get the child into the Juvenile Drug Prevention Court that provides guidance, support and counseling for that student, the time period for that expulsion could be reduced to 45 days,” Brumfield said.

Part of that support could mean drug tests for the students with a parent’s consent.

“If a parent decides they do not want to be a part of that intervention, then the consequence is still the same,” Brumfield said.

The highest level of discipline for a student disciplined for a Delta THC vape pen would be 365 days of expulsion, and that student would attend an alternative learning center.

Students can report incidents to teachers and principals.

“One hundred percent confidential report it to a teacher, report it to a principal,” Brumfield said.

Brumfield said most students who receive discipline from THC vapes are in high school, but incidents have also happened in elementary and middle school.

A Senate Bill passed in 2023 has more information about how hemp-based THC products are to be regulated.

