Man wanted on felony charges in Pulaski

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is wanted in Pulaski, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Jeffrey Allen King is wanted on multiple felony charges.

Police say they went to the area of State Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday to find King when they saw him drive by their location on a moped with a passenger on the back. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop but King got away. King wrecked his moped in a yard on Paca Street and ran off, heading toward State Street.

King was last reported seen wearing a red shirt and a black bandana around his neck. Police say King dropped one of his shoes during the foot pursuit.

The female passenger on the scooter sustained minor injuries due to the accident and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say King is frequently in the areas of State Street, Washington Avenue, Columbia Drive, and Stuart Avenue.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8680.

