Local football matchups to be broadcast nationally

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two local football games are set to be broadcast nationally for their season openers as part of Urban Edge Network’s (UEN) 2023 Great American Rivalry Series and College Football Tilt Kicks off 2023 Football Slate.

“The Battle of the Bluefields” will kick off this season’s lineup on Friday, August 25 with the matchup between Bluefield High School (WV) and Graham High School (VA). Kickoff is at 7:30pm ET at the historic Mitchell Stadium, and this year’s rivalry game can be watched on UEN’s HBCU Plus as well as SUVtv.

According to a release from UEN, this is the twentieth year of the Great American Rivalry Series, which sets out to showcase the country’s best high school football rivalry games. Bluefield High and Graham High have been competing since 1911.

That game will be followed by a broadcast of the Bluefield University vs. Florida Memorial University game on Saturday, August 26. Kicking off at 1pm ET on Saturday, August 26, also at Mitchell Stadium, the first college football game of the year the game will broadcast live on HBCU Plus and The Impact Network. Driven by Nissan, the Bluefield - FMU game broadcast will be delivered to over 70 million homes.

“Urban Edge Network is both proud and excited to kick off the 2023 college football season this weekend by nationally televising this exciting matchup. This game will be broadcasted in 70% of the country through our partnership with the Impact network. We are also providing viewers multiple options to watch on our HBCU plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS and Android.” Todd Brown, Co-Founder CEO, Urban Edge Network.

Here are some ways to watch:

Friday, August 25: The Battle of the Bluefields as part of the Great American Rivalry Series

HBCU Plus: https://watch.hbcu-plus.com/ or the HBCU Plus app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android

SUVtv: https://www.thesuvtv.com/gars

Saturday, August 26: Bluefield University vs. Florida Memorial University

HBCU Plus: https://watch.hbcu-plus.com/ or the HBCU Plus app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android

Impact TV: https://watchimpact.com/directory/

