Fayette Co. man sentenced for child exploitation

William Bryant
William Bryant
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - William Lawrence Bryant, 33, of Fayetteville, was sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography on Tuesday. He will serve 18 years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release and must also register as a sex offender.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia, on April 1, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bryant’s residence and seized multiple digital media devices including computers, cell phones, and external hard drives. A forensic analysis of the seized devices revealed over 17,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including 20 images of child pornography that Bryant produced himself.

Bryant told the officers that he downloaded and distributed child pornography on various internet platforms and websites for several years. Bryant admitted that the digital media devices were his and contained images and videos showing prepubescent minor male children subjected to sexually explicit conduct. Bryant further admitted that the child pornography he possessed included a video of a male toddler being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

A photograph on one of the seized cell phones depicts Bryant naked with a minor male child who was asleep and in underwear.

Bryant admitted to taking the photograph and further admitted that the minor male child was younger than 12 years old.

