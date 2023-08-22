The fans will have to be on full blast in the coming days!

Dangerous heat will arrive into late week
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN
HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern into midweek. Overnight, we look to stay mainly clear, dry, and warm, with low temps in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

Day Planner
Day Planner(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more sunshine, and warm high temps in the 80s and 90s. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and dry with lows again in the 50s and 60s.

HEAT INDEX
HEAT INDEX(WVVA WEATHER)

The heat and humidity will really rise into Thursday-Friday especially. Highs both days will be in the 80s and 90s, and with more moisture in the air, it will FEEL HOTTER. Heat indices could reach the triple digits for some. With more energy available, we could see a few pop up showers/storms Thursday and Friday as well, though rain does not look widespread.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER(WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend, we’ll see a few more hit and miss showers/t-storms. We finally look to gradually cool back down through Saturday and Sunday...

STAY TUNED!

