Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that two early firearms seasons for black bear will be opening in the coming months.

The WVDNR says hunters need to get ready by purchasing their license and stamps for the following early seasons:

Sept. 2-10 Logan County McDowell County Mingo County Wyoming County

Oct. 7-13 Boone County Fayette County Kanawha County Nicholas County Raleigh County



“Counties that will be open for early bear hunting are above their management objective, and additional bears need to be harvested for these areas to achieve their goal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR. “The benefit of early seasons is that all bears are available to be harvested because den entrance is still two or more months away.”

Hunters who participate in the first season should look for bears near stands of black cherry that have fruit or in areas with abundant autumn olive, WVDNR officials say.

The second season occurs at the peak of acorn drop, so officials say bears will be feeding heavily in these red oak stands, where mast appears to be more abundant in most areas than in 2022.

“Bears change their feeding patterns throughout the fall as food sources are consumed, so hunters should focus on finding fresh signs of bear activity as close to the respective season as possible,” Carpenter said.

Hunters who harvest a bear are required to submit a premolar tooth from each bear, according to the WVDNR.

Hunters who harvest a female black bear are encouraged to save and submit the complete reproductive tract to the WVDNR for a $20 gift card.

The WVDNR uses data obtained from tooth samples and reproductive tracts to monitor the black bear population.

Hunters can get a bear tooth envelope at their local WVDNR district office.

Resident hunters also are reminded to purchase a bear damage stamp along with their hunting license. Nonresident hunters are required to purchase a bear hunting license and bear damage stamp.

Licenses and stamps are available online here and at license retailers around the state.

For more information about bear hunting, click here.

