Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia

A black bear (file)
A black bear (file)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that two early firearms seasons for black bear will be opening in the coming months.

The WVDNR says hunters need to get ready by purchasing their license and stamps for the following early seasons:

  • Sept. 2-10
    • Logan County
    • McDowell County
    • Mingo County
    • Wyoming County
  • Oct. 7-13
    • Boone County
    • Fayette County
    • Kanawha County
    • Nicholas County
    • Raleigh County

“Counties that will be open for early bear hunting are above their management objective, and additional bears need to be harvested for these areas to achieve their goal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR. “The benefit of early seasons is that all bears are available to be harvested because den entrance is still two or more months away.”

Hunters who participate in the first season should look for bears near stands of black cherry that have fruit or in areas with abundant autumn olive, WVDNR officials say.

The second season occurs at the peak of acorn drop, so officials say bears will be feeding heavily in these red oak stands, where mast appears to be more abundant in most areas than in 2022.

“Bears change their feeding patterns throughout the fall as food sources are consumed, so hunters should focus on finding fresh signs of bear activity as close to the respective season as possible,” Carpenter said.

Hunters who harvest a bear are required to submit a premolar tooth from each bear, according to the WVDNR.

Hunters who harvest a female black bear are encouraged to save and submit the complete reproductive tract to the WVDNR for a $20 gift card.

The WVDNR uses data obtained from tooth samples and reproductive tracts to monitor the black bear population.

Hunters can get a bear tooth envelope at their local WVDNR district office.

Resident hunters also are reminded to purchase a bear damage stamp along with their hunting license. Nonresident hunters are required to purchase a bear hunting license and bear damage stamp.

Licenses and stamps are available online here and at license retailers around the state.

For more information about bear hunting, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Princeton church installs more than 1,000 solar panels
Princeton church installs more than 1,000 solar panels
Bluefield Shriners Carnival
Second annual Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival preparing to kickoff Beaver-Graham week
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield

Latest News

Bluefield, W.Va. police SUV
Board of Directors tables raise for Bluefield Police Officers
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in explosion; player seen on property
Major project on US 19 in Fayette County scheduled to begin
Major project on US 19 in Fayette County scheduled to begin
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint