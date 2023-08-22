Cheerleader shares her road to recovery after car crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Step by step, London Banfi is pushing through the recovery process.

“It’s been good. Tough and stuff,” she said.

“It’s been a long recovery for her,” Craig Buell, a physical therapist said. “[London] started out in a wheelchair and is now walking and getting around really well.”

It’s been a tough few months with tremendous progress for London.

She’s been working with Buell, focusing on healing and building up her strength to eventually hit the cheer mat once again.

“I’m excited to cheer again,” London said. “I hope I have all my tumbling, I hope I don’t lose it.”

Cheerleading is a passion she has had to put on the sidelines for a while after a serious crash in March.

London, her friend Saylor Page, and their mothers were on their way back from a cheer competition near Cincinnati when the car they were in was rear-ended in Adams County, Ohio.

The two girls were riding in the back seat, both coming out with serious injuries.

During the days and weeks that followed, support poured in from their community.

As we get a glimpse into London’s recovery process, her mom Holley says it has been overwhelming to see how far her daughter has come.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the amount of love and patience that we’ve received. Coming here was a great decision that we made, because when we started she couldn’t even walk, and now she’s almost running,” Holley Banfi said.

Holley says London’s next surgery will remove the hardware, or rods, in her leg.

After a few months, if all goes according to plan, Holley says London could be back tumbling on the cheer mat once again.

