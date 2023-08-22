Board of Directors tables raise for Bluefield Police Officers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Bluefield Board of Directors tabled a raise for the law enforcement officers during a meeting Tuesday.

The board went into executive session with Police Chief Dennis Dillow during the meeting to discuss the issue of the police cost of living, but the board did not reach a decision.

Dillow said he is disappointed, but he understands there are some legal details to work through.

The pay scale the department was asking for would increase officer pay to an average of $48,000. This raise is to help provide more incentive for current officers to stay, and to give the department a more competitive edge when it comes to pay.

In a previous report, Dillow told WVVA he’s lost 39 officers since 2015 and only six of those retiring. He says starting pay right now for officers in Bluefield is around $38,000 per year.

