Bluefield University President announces retirement

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University President Dr. David Olive has announced that he will be retiring following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

Dr. Olive is the ninth president of BU, and he has served since 2007.

According to a release from BU, Olive stated in a letter to Mr. C. Todd Asbury, Chair of the Bluefield University Board of Trustees and President/CEO of New Peoples Bank that he would be stepping down from his position on June 30, 2024, after 17 years of service. He also agreed to serve as an advisor to the new president and University as needed.

“The future of Bluefield University is bright and the time for transition is right as a new strategic plan is being launched,” wrote Olive. “The landscape of higher education is rapidly changing. The institution needs a leader with a grasp of trends and the energy to shape and direct institutional change to meet the current and future needs of our students. Seventeen years is a long time to serve as president. The latest survey by the Chronicle of Higher Education indicates presidents are now serving on average 5.9 years, down from 8.5 in 2006.”

Throughout his time at BU, Olive was there for many achievements of the university. Notable developments include overseeing the development of online degree programs; entering into the foray of health sciences with the introduction of an RN-BSN program; the launch of master’s degree programs that now total seven; the addition of new residential housing; the expansion of the Science Center; the move to a university model and name; the successful completion of a $25 million centennial campaign; the collaborative development of master’s degree programs with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM); and then later the formation of the formal relationships with VCOM and Appalachian College of Pharmacy (ACP).

Olive noted his appreciation to the Board of Trustees and especially the Board Chairs under whom he has served in his letter. Additionally, he added, “I have been privileged to work with some amazingly gifted and talented colleagues through the years. It truly has been an honor to serve this campus community and to see the wonderous transformations that have occurred in thousands of students’ lives. I am humbled to have been a small part of the life-transforming impact of broadening minds and deepening souls.”

Olive plans to gradually transition to full retirement with continued service to others in mind for the near future. The University’s Board of Trustees will soon convene a search committee seeking out the institution’s tenth president.

