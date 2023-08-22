Bluefield State University receives $444K grant from National Institute of Health

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has been awarded $444,000 for the Academic Research Enhancement Award (R15) from the National Institute of Health. The grant will now support examining the relationship between cold-induced stress and sexually transmitted diseases in a mouse model.

According to a release from BSU, the grant was secured by Dr. Tesfaye Belay, a BSU Professor of Biology, and the funding will be provided over three years for supporting research, creating research opportunities for students, and strengthening the research environment at the University.

“This NIH grant is extremely important to BSU because it provides funding to support five of the University’s student researchers. This will prepare these students to enter graduate school or secure positions involving research as a career,” noted Dr. Belay. “It affirms the University’s increasing research capability and performance, which create greater opportunities for current and future BSU students to receive outstanding STEM-centered education.”

As a fellow of the West Virginia Idea Network for Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), Dr. Belay received several sub-awards from NIH, including R15, in 2016. The BSU faculty member and 13 Bluefield State students published scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals through those awards.

