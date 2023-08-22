Bluefield State University receives $444K grant from National Institute of Health

Dr. Tesfaye Belay, Professor of Biology, Bluefield State University
Dr. Tesfaye Belay, Professor of Biology, Bluefield State University(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has been awarded $444,000 for the Academic Research Enhancement Award (R15) from the National Institute of Health. The grant will now support examining the relationship between cold-induced stress and sexually transmitted diseases in a mouse model.

According to a release from BSU, the grant was secured by Dr. Tesfaye Belay, a BSU Professor of Biology, and the funding will be provided over three years for supporting research, creating research opportunities for students, and strengthening the research environment at the University.

“This NIH grant is extremely important to BSU because it provides funding to support five of the University’s student researchers.  This will prepare these students to enter graduate school or secure positions involving research as a career,” noted Dr. Belay.  “It affirms the University’s increasing research capability and performance, which create greater opportunities for current and future BSU students to receive outstanding STEM-centered education.”

As a fellow of the West Virginia Idea Network for Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), Dr. Belay received several sub-awards from NIH, including R15, in 2016.  The BSU faculty member and 13 Bluefield State students published scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals through those awards.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right)
Montcalm girls break boundaries as members of football team
Princeton church installs more than 1,000 solar panels
Princeton church installs more than 1,000 solar panels
Bluefield Shriners Carnival
Second annual Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival preparing to kickoff Beaver-Graham week
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield

Latest News

Those who treat Black Lung disease in Southern West Virginia say they are seeing a startling...
Those who treat black lung locally see cases on the rise
Bluefield, W.Va. police SUV
Board of Directors tables raise for Bluefield Police Officers
A black bear (file)
Early firearms season set to open in West Virginia
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in explosion; player seen on property