Wyoming East Warriors prepping for a lot of change into 2023

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Warriors will look a lot different in 2023. From the head coach, to the field and the defense.

The team hired Steven Cook to be it’s new head coach following a 2-8 season. It also brought in a turf field to replace a dirt field from the past. The team will have sophomore quarterback Braxton Morgan under center for the offense, while the defense will look to retool as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.