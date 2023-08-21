Wyoming East Warriors prepping for a lot of change into 2023

By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Warriors will look a lot different in 2023. From the head coach, to the field and the defense.

The team hired Steven Cook to be it’s new head coach following a 2-8 season. It also brought in a turf field to replace a dirt field from the past. The team will have sophomore quarterback Braxton Morgan under center for the offense, while the defense will look to retool as well.

