WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment is set to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, August 25.

The checkpoint will be along the US Route 19 approximately .1 mile south of the WV Route 41 (Johnstown Road) in the Beckley area from 8 p.m. 2 a.m.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impair driving and educate the motorists about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

