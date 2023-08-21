Westside Renegades coming into 2023 with lots of experience

By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEAR FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Westside Renegades are coming into 2023 with a lot of experience from last year and are looking to use that to make a playoff run.

The team is bringing back 15-16 starters from 2022 and believes improvement from those players will be the key to success.

Kadien Vance will lead the charge at QB for the offense and hopes his sturdy offensive line will help protect him throughout the season.

The team also rostered Jayden Adams, a female sophomore first-year player.

