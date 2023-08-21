We look warm, dry, and cloudy at times into Tuesday

A weak front will bring more cloud cover, but rain will be hard to come by
Futurecast
Futurecast
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOURLY FORECAST
HOURLY FORECAST

A weak front will slide our way from the north into Tuesday, but it will lack in moisture. Therefore, we look to stay rain-free, just cloudy at times overnight and into tomorrow. Low temps tonight will fall into the 60s. Tomorrow will be warm again, with high temps in the 80s, but we still shouldn’t be all that humid.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and dry with low temps in the upper 50s-low 60s.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER

Wednesday should bring more sunshine, and highs will be slightly above normal, in the 80s again. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and quiet with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

HEAT THIS WEEK
HEAT THIS WEEK

The heat and humidity will really rise into late week. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the 80s and 90s, and feel-like temps could push the triple digits for some. Stay cool and hydrated!

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

A few pop-up showers and storms could pop up with more heat/energy available into late week, but rain still doesn’t look widespread.

Temps should finally gradually cool down through this weekend....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

