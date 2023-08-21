Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two individuals are on the road to recovery in a Charleston, WV hospital following an early evening accident on Sunday.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley on August 20, 2023 dispatch alerted emergency response crews to the scene of an ATV accident at 5:00 pm.

Upon arrival deputies witnessed the two juveniles being transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be air-evaced to Charleston Area Medical Center because of their injuries.

Following witness interviews, deputies determined that the ATV driven by a juvenile, with juvenile passengers, was navigating through a mud hole, when the driver lost control, exiting the path and striking a tree.

This incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and at the time authorities have not released the location of the inccident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

