There will be no ‘Summertime Sadness’ for West Virginians as Lana Del Ray heads to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Singer-songwriter Lana Dely Ray is headed out on a limited tour of 10 dates with West Virginia on the list as the final stop. She is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum on October 5.

According to a release from the Live Nation Concerts, “Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics.”

The tour comes after her highly anticipated ninth album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” that came out on March 24.

“The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Del Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess and emotionally charged compositions that have garnered critical acclaim.”

Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the videoclip of “Candy Necklace” ft. Jon Batiste and the latest single: “Say Yes To Heaven,” that has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

With multiple chart-topping albums and an extensive discography, Del Rey has established herself as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her unique blend of alternative pop, dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics has earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide. For more information, visit www.lanadelrey.com.

Other dates for the tour include:

Thu Sep 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sun Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

