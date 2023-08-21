Shady Spring brings experience and improved camaraderie into 2023

Tigers return a majority of last year’s team
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers are bringing back their quarterback and entire offensive line.

The Tigers lost some key contributors but they do have players ready to step into larger roles. Shady Spring has the talent to return to the playoffs. Execution will determine if they do so or not.

