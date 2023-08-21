Second annual Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival preparing to kickoff Beaver-Graham week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Preparations are underway for the second annual Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival in downtown Bluefield.

Opening night is Tuesday, August 22, starting at 5:00 p.m. and will run through Beaver-Graham week and conclude the night of the Lemonade Festival, Saturday, August 26.

The carnival will feature many rides and food vendors.

According to the owner of the carnival, Garth Nicely, this year there will be a golden ticket drawing which will give visitors a chance to win $1,000 by purchasing tickets.

“Tomorrow night is the opening night at 5:00 p.m.,” said Nicely. “The Shriners are doing a raffle for a thousand dollars. You have to be here to win. If you buy over $20 worth in tickets, you get a ticket to win a thousand dollars and they will draw it tomorrow night.”

The hours for the carnival will be Tuesday through Friday 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

