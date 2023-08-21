UPDATE: Raleigh County man wanted for escaping home confinement captured

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has confimed that Dicken has just been captured.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Donald Douglas Dicken,43, after he escaped home confinement.

Dicken was placed on home confinement as a condition of bond for a pending Felony Fleeing charge according to Sheriff J.C. Canaday.

RCSO is asking for public assistance in locating him. He is described as 6′1″ approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Dicken’s whereabouts, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300, your local 911 center, or Crimestoppers online or at 304-255-STOP.

