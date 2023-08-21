Princeton church installs more than 1,000 solar panels

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -One Princeton house of worship will soon be powered by a light from above - with help from a West Virginia-based solar power company. Lifeline church is switching over to solar power thanks to “Solar Holler,” a low-cost solar energy company out of Shepherdstown. The project is part of Solar Holler’s effort to install solar panels throughout the Mountain State.

“...That’s why I started the company was because I didn’t want this to just be for people living in country clubs. I want it to be for everybody,” says Dan Conant, Solar Holler’s founder and CEO.

Solar Holler says they project the new system will offset ninety-nine percent of lifeline’s utility needs: a monthly savings estimate of more than $5,500 a month. J.B. Hurt, Lead Pastor of Lifeline Church, hopes the dollars they save will help them better serve their community.

“As we... Researched what this could mean for us long-term and what it could mean for us even in the short term in savings, it provides us more resources to do more for more people that’s really what we’re about is being wise with the funds that we have, and we try to manage them in a responsible way... And that’s what solar holler kind of helped us with,” says Hurt.

The church was first introduced to solar power after Omar Aboulhosn, one of their members and three-year Solar Holler customer, recommended the switch.

“It was hard to say no to it... When they made the proposal, and I studied it, looked at what I was paying in electricity, looked at what I was going to pay for my solar, it was like... It’s a no-brainer. For me, economically it was a no-brainer. I saved money by going solar...” says Aboulhosn, “...I did encourage the church... Once we looked at it on paper and saw the savings that we were making, it made sense.”

Conant says the solar panels will be connected directly to the grid, meaning the energy the church generates can power not just their buildings, but the other places in the community as well.

Solar Holler celebrated their tenth birthday at Lifeline Church on Monday. They say the Princeton church is a fitting place for the celebration because the company’s first solar panel installation project was at another church in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.