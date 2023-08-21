Outside of heavier cloud cover, the weather’s on repeat

The warm air dome in the central parts of the country will be bringing the heat to our area. The dry and beautiful conditions will continue on today, though we’re looking at more cloud cover than we have seen the past few days. Starting out the day we’ll have mainly sunny skies in the morning, but as we head into the lunchtime hour, we could see some more clouds beginning to build in.

A mix of sun and clouds expected for this afternoon! (WVVA WEATHER)

The cloud cover could end up keeping the temperatures in our region down a little lower as we head into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will be possible at some points during the day, and we also look to have a little bit of haze sticking around in the morning hours as well. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid 80s.

Variable sun and clouds on Monday (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, temps will be sitting in the mid to low 60s. We’re looking at partly skies overnight, so temps could fall a little lower. We could also see some patchy fog in the valleys once again Tuesday morning.

Heading into Tuesday, we’ve got more of the same weather on tap, with extremely similar temperatures and cloud cover. A backdoor cold front will swing through keeping temperatures from getting too hot midweek. Wednesday brings the chance of a stray rain shower or two, with the possibility of some thunderstorms on Friday. Right now, recent model runs are showing a few storms next weekend, though things can certainly change since we’re still a week out.

We also have a few named storms formed over the weekend in the Atlantic, tropical storm Emily, Franklin, and Gert. Right now it looks like none of them will have an impact on our area.

We have not one, not two, but three named storms in the Atlantic right now. With two more possible soon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.