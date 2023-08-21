New ADA compliant playground opening at Princeton City Park

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new playground is opening at the Princeton City Park. But this is no ordinary playground; its aim is accessibility. The playground will be “Americans with Disabilities Act” (ADA) compliant, allowing kids to have fun regardless of ability. The city hopes the new playground will have something for everyone – including children in wheelchairs or those who are blind. It will have traditional equipment like swings and merry-go-rounds but with increased safety features as well as equipment that focuses on sensory play such as musical flowers and drums.

“It’s going to be something a little different than anything else in the community... in this area for that matter. It’s going to really open it up for all the kids and families that need the accessibility that we don’t currently have in some of our playground sites...” says Princeton City Manager, Mike Webb, “... this gives them a chance to get outside and enjoy the park just as much as anybody else, and, to me, that’s the most important thing is giving everybody the chance to get out and be a part of it.”

Webb says the playground will be open for play tomorrow and will have a ribbon-cutting later on. He adds, they plan to build ADA compliant restrooms nearby as well.

