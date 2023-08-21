Major project on US 19 in Fayette County scheduled to begin

Charleston County Public Works will be working on the eastbound inside travel lane and select...
Charleston County Public Works will be working on the eastbound inside travel lane and select left turn lanes from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive. The closures will begin at 7 p.m. and the lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning through Aug. 16.(Live 5/File)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that a major road work project on US 19 between Oak Hill and Fayetteville is beginning Monday, August 28.

Work will be performed during the overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, to minimize the impact on the traveling public, weather permitting. The work on US 19 stretches from MP 10.73 to MP 15.28, near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. A work zone speed limit of 40 MPH will be in effect and strictly enforced.

The project is being performed to increase safety to the traveling public and restore the riding surface. The project includes two phases of work.

Phase I occurring through the end of the 2023 construction season includes:

  • Perform concrete pavement repairs – The existing roadway is concrete pavement with an asphalt overlay. Numerous existing concrete slabs have deteriorated and will be removed and replaced with new concrete.
  • Extend two median turn lanes – The existing NB left turn lane at the Sheetz fuel station and the existing SB left turn lane at Court Street (WV 16) will each be extended approximately 500 linear feet to increase safety to the traveling public.
  • Begin initial work to upgrade the existing traffic signals and overhead lighting at US 19 / Appalachian Drive intersection, US 19 / Fayette Town Center intersection, US 19 / Laurel Street (CR 8) intersection, US 19 / WV 16 intersection.

Phase II occurring through Spring and Summer of 2024 includes:

  • Remove all existing asphalt down to the existing concrete slabs
  • Place a new asphalt base on the existing concrete slabs
  • Place a new asphalt riding surface on the asphalt base
  • Complete the installation of the new traffic signals and overhead lighting
  • Remove and replace the existing guardrail

This work will not interfere with 2023 Bridge Day activities in October as all lanes will be open at that time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last...
Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for Beckley murder
Two individuals are on the road to recovery in a Charleston, WV hospital following an early...
Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl
Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl
Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum
Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum
Local church holds “Community Picnic” to give back to area
Local church holds “Community Picnic” to give back to area

Latest News

Donald Dicken wanted in Raleigh County
Raleigh County man wanted for escaping home confinement
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Families turn out in droves to learn about the amazing animals of the State Fair of WV
Families turn out in droves to learn about the amazing animals of the State Fair of WV
Gov. Justice announces art grants in Lewisburg
Gov. Justice announces art grants in Lewisburg