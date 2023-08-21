Major project on US 19 in Fayette County scheduled to begin

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that a major road work project on US 19 between Oak Hill and Fayetteville is beginning Monday, August 28.

Work will be performed during the overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, to minimize the impact on the traveling public, weather permitting. The work on US 19 stretches from MP 10.73 to MP 15.28, near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. A work zone speed limit of 40 MPH will be in effect and strictly enforced.

The project is being performed to increase safety to the traveling public and restore the riding surface. The project includes two phases of work.

Phase I occurring through the end of the 2023 construction season includes:

Perform concrete pavement repairs – The existing roadway is concrete pavement with an asphalt overlay. Numerous existing concrete slabs have deteriorated and will be removed and replaced with new concrete.

Extend two median turn lanes – The existing NB left turn lane at the Sheetz fuel station and the existing SB left turn lane at Court Street (WV 16) will each be extended approximately 500 linear feet to increase safety to the traveling public.

Begin initial work to upgrade the existing traffic signals and overhead lighting at US 19 / Appalachian Drive intersection, US 19 / Fayette Town Center intersection, US 19 / Laurel Street (CR 8) intersection, US 19 / WV 16 intersection.

Phase II occurring through Spring and Summer of 2024 includes:

Remove all existing asphalt down to the existing concrete slabs

Place a new asphalt base on the existing concrete slabs

Place a new asphalt riding surface on the asphalt base

Complete the installation of the new traffic signals and overhead lighting

Remove and replace the existing guardrail

This work will not interfere with 2023 Bridge Day activities in October as all lanes will be open at that time.

