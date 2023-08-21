Leaders break ground on new multi-million-dollar industrial site in Raleigh County

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local, state, and federal lawmakers joined economic development leaders to break ground Monday on a new multi-million-dollar industrial site in Raleigh County. The 105-acre space is located behind the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, W.Va.

Over the next eight months, leaders with the New River Gorge Regional Dev. Auth. will be looking for companies to invest in the space with the potential to bring in more than 600 new jobs. During Monday’s groundbreaking, Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver said the area will be completely site ready for new development.

“That means all of the infrastructure will be there from water to sewer to electric.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin helped secure part of the more than 10 million dollars needed to fund the project. He said having site ready locations across the state is absolutely necessary to being competitive in today’s economy.

“This is the only park in West Virginia where a corporation can have their corporate office, their business, the corporate aircraft, and their business beside it -- to be able to travel anywhere in the country and come back to the home base,” said Sen. Manchin at Monday’s groundbreaking.

According to the NRGDA’s Exec. Dir. Jina Belcher, the area was recently designated site ready for the aeronautics industry. She has been hard at work putting in the necessarily support services with New River Community and Technical College and WVU to make sure the area has workers trained to fill needed positions.

“We have the ability to extend that runway 2,000 more feet which would make us the longest runway in the state, and we would be able to support cargo aircraft. So having that direct taxiway access really allows us to recruit companies that can distribute directly from that taxiway and cargo aircraft. That’s huge and there isn’t a property like this in the state.”

While the vision for the industrial park came from the airport’s former manager, Tom Cochran, state leaders credited Belcher with finding the money to finish it.

“This has been Tom’s vision for 25 years and the airport authority has been right there in the middle of it. I’ve just come in on the last mile to make sure that the money was secured and the project was brought to fruition,” she said.

Funding was provided by the U.S. Economic Dev. Administration (EDA), the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Appalachian Power, the Raleigh County Commission, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

