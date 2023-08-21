Lake Stephens moves to modified hours as seasonal staff heads back to school

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summer is coming to an end for Lake Stephens as staffing shortages are leading to modified hours. This week marks the first sign of those changes, and it all hinges on the first day of school.

“Not only do we lose our customers, but we lose our staff, as well,” shared Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Molly Williams. According to Williams, the park’s splash pad, aqua park and beach will be open regular hours on Monday, August 21, Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23, but will then move to weekends only.

Williams tells WVVA that a majority of the park’s seasonal positions are filled by students and school personnel, and, while the end of their employment doesn’t come as a shock, it does change Lake Stephens’ ability to operate.

“This is something that we encounter every year. It’s a little different every year, depending on when school goes back. Some years. it’s been clear up till the beginning of August, and this is the latest it’s been for quite a while.”

In addition to these staffing changes, Lake Stephens has had a difficult year in terms of operation. Cooler temperatures lead to full closures, and a recent lightning strike took down the splash pad for the foreseeable future, leaving park personnel having to find create ways to keep customers entertained. For the splash pad, that meant adding inflatable water attractions until the electrical panel can be replaced.

“We really have a great team that came together,” Williams shared. “We’re just kind of making do with what we have cause we want to be there for the community. We know that they want to stay cool, and they want to come and enjoy the splash pad...”

Lake Stephens’ splash pad, aqua bark and beach will close for the season on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Once those summer attractions are gone for the year, Williams says there are still plenty of activities to fill the time. This includes the kayaks, paddle boats and aqua bikes that are available for rent throughout the fall, the disc golf course, and more.

The campground will stay open until October 31, and the cabins at Lake Stephens are open year-round.

