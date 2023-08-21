Harry Potter-themed race headed to New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Wizards and muggles will be hitting the pavement in Bissett Park August 26 for an annual race.

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley is hosting its 6th Potter in the Park Triwizard Tri-mile race. It’s a Harry Potter-themed race supporting the non-profit.

There is a costume contest along with the run.

“It’s just an opportunity to celebrate with the community the work that we do, the work that they support, and how we can change the lives of our neighbors in the New River Valley through our literacy programs,” LVNRV Executive Director Ginny Ayers said.

You can still sign up on the literacy volunteers’ website or onsite Saturday. The program starts at 8 Saturday morning.

TriWizard Tri-Mile Race Map (Credit: Literacy Volunteers of the NRV)

