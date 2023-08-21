13 pounds of Marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested after police seized drugs and firearms while serving a search warrant.

According to police, Sunday morning at 6:42 officers were dispatched to reports of a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street when officers saw items that led to a search warrant.

The following items were seized: 13 pounds of Marijuana, 1,000 boxes of THC resin product, over $10,000, 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, two pistols, revolver, ammunition, and equipment used for packaging, sealing, and shipping narcotics.

Shelton Blankenship, 20, of Bedford County, was arrested and charged with: possession of a firearm while in possession of less than one pound of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute less than 5 pounds, and possession of a schedule III narcotic with the intent to distribute.

Blankenship is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

