Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - From the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office:

On 8/20/2023 at 12:34 a.m., the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a female that had been shot on Lone Ash Road in the Barren Springs community. When deputies arrived they found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital in Roanoke and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies were able to determine Gilmer Wyatt Eversole age 22 from Wytheville, Virginia was handling a 9 mm handgun. The firearm discharged striking the victim in the chest.

Gilmer Wyatt Eversole was charged with the following:

18.2-51 Unlawful Wounding

18.2-56.1 Reckless Handling of a Firearm

18.2-388 Public Intoxication

Gilmer Wyatt Eversole was held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail

