Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum

“It’s almost like a family reunion because these guys work together for years and years.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Princeton Railroad Museum became a gathering place for those who had firsthand knowledge of railroading history in the area. The “Retired Railroad Reunion” brought together former railroad employees to the Princeton Railroad Museum for food, fellowship and live music. Jim Taylor, retired railroad engineer and the reunion’s organizer, says he first envisioned this event ten years ago with the goal of reuniting old friends. He says it’s been worth the wait.

“When I run into a guy at walmart or someplace out, they’ll say, ‘you ever see harry any?’ and I said, ‘no.’ ‘boy, I would love to see him. I hadn’t seen him in twenty years.’ so, I got to thinking at home, I said, ‘why not have this and maybe harry can come and meet joe that they hadn’t seen in twenty years. And I think you’d been around here today, everybody’s had a ball,” says taylor.

Between the Virginian, the Norfolk and Western, and eventually the Norfolk Southern railroads, trains never ran out of steam in the lives of many in the area, whether employed by the railroad or not.

“The railroad... Built this community. Well, the coal mines conjunction with each other, but if it wasn’t one, we wouldn’t have had the other; coal couldn’t work without the railroad. But the railroad was the main heartbeat for this whole area... All the coal fields,” says Rick Counts, retired signalman and another organizer.

The reunion also offered the chance to learn more about the industry’s history in the area by exploring the railroad museum. Patricia Smith, The museum’s director also recounted the colorful history of railroads to those attending.

“It’s almost like a family reunion because these guys work together for years and years. Most of these were N&W people. And they worked together, and it’s like getting together with old family, sharing things,” says Smith.

Smith says she was glad the museum was able to host this reunion, adding that the stories swapped here can be passed on to future museum visitors. This is the first time Retired Railroad Reunion was held, but organizers hope it will come back again in the future.

Smith says the Princeton Railroad Museum can be rented as a venue for other functions as well, such as birthday parties, weddings, and other reunions.

