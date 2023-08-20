Oak Hill Red Devils aiming for heavenly football season

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Oak Hill Red Devils barely missed out on the Class AAA playoffs in 2022. Now in 2023, the team is looking to make it back under a regime.

Davon Marion is coming to Oak Hill after coaching at Princeton Senior High School. Marion is looking to modernize the offense as the coach. However as the coach for the Princeton Tigers, he has gotten to know some of the Red Devils on the roster.

The Red Devils have also gotten to know the rest of the team as well, playing with each other for awhile. The team is looking to get the sour taste from last year out of it’s mouth and make it to the playoffs in 2023.

