Local church holds “Community Picnic” to give back to area

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, A church in Bluefield, West Virginia gave back to its community with a picnic. The Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church served food hot off the grill to those in the community, but that wasn’t the only thing they served. They joined with other organizations to give out information and resources, including free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies to kids getting ready for the new school year. Suffragan Bishop Timothy Schofield, the Senior Pastor of the church, says they created this event to help them go out from the church to serve the community.

“it’s what it’s all about is helping the community because Jesus was concerned about, not only our spiritual life, but our physical wellbeing and our mental wellbeing,” says Schofield.

Schofield says the turnout to this event was even better than he expected, helping their message of love reach an even wider audience.

“We have people here... first of all, from the Bluefield community and then we have people traveling from other counties. We have people here from Raleigh County and we have people here from McDowell County. So, it’s not only a community event, but it’s turned into a county event,” says Schofield.

One of those people coming from out of town is Lamont Johnson, who grew up going to Greater Mount Zion but now travels the world with the Airforce. He says he’s glad he could come back.

“Seeing everybody that I grew up with is kind of like... it’s heartwarming, seeing that they’re doing good, seeing that they’re doing healthy, they’re all smiling, they’re all eating good, they’re all happy to see each other just like I’m happy to see them, so it feels really good for me to be out here and be able to be a part of it,” says Johnson.

The church says they are planning even more events in the future to continue helping their community.

