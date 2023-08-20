In Focus : Mental and physical wellness, upcoming retreat that promotes wellbeing

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus we sit down with a local yoga instructor and a Bluefield City Council Member to discuss health and wellness in our area and an upcoming event that promotes it.

One topic of discussion is the stigma of seeking help when it comes to our mental health.

Bluefield City Council Member Treyvon Simmons and Jennie Spencer of Jenti Yoga and the Paragon Jewel are working together on a health and wellness retreat taking place on East River Mountain in Bluefield.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage
Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage
Bella The Corner Gourmet, Lewisburg
Lewisburg business owner talks after tractor-trailer hits store...again
The Molander family was killed in an RV crash on an interstate highway.
$50,000 raised for family killed after RV hit tractor-trailer head-on
The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last...
Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for Beckley murder
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Latest News

Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl
Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl
Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum
Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum
Dutch Miller Nissan holds grand opening in Wytheville
Dutch Miller Nissan holds grand opening in Wytheville
In Focus: Railroad Reunion