‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Josh Carter, a grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, said that the couple is “in the final chapter.”

Josh remembers when his grandparents were entertainers, full of exciting stories from their travels around the world, he said in an interview with PEOPLE. But since Jimmy entered at-home hospice care in February and Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia, the family is in a “different era,” Josh said.

Jimmy is 98 and Rosalynn turned 96 last Friday. The couple celebrated her birthday at their home in Plains with cupcakes, peanut butter ice cream and a butterfly release, the Carter Center said.

Rosalynn is still able to form new memories, according to Josh.

“She still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family,” he said.

Despite their health conditions, the two live a “quiet and calm” life and are often visited by family, Josh told PEOPLE.

“They are still holding hands,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Earlier this month, Hugo Wentzel, another one of Carter’s grandsons, told Entertainment Weekly that Jimmy is “pretty sick.”

“He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He’s a genius. He’s super smart. I love him,” Wentzel said. “He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older.”

