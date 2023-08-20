‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health

Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Josh Carter, a grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, said that the couple is “in the final chapter.”

Josh remembers when his grandparents were entertainers, full of exciting stories from their travels around the world, he said in an interview with PEOPLE. But since Jimmy entered at-home hospice care in February and Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia, the family is in a “different era,” Josh said.

Jimmy is 98 and Rosalynn turned 96 last Friday. The couple celebrated her birthday at their home in Plains with cupcakes, peanut butter ice cream and a butterfly release, the Carter Center said.

RELATED: Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96

Rosalynn is still able to form new memories, according to Josh.

“She still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family,” he said.

Despite their health conditions, the two live a “quiet and calm” life and are often visited by family, Josh told PEOPLE.

“They are still holding hands,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Earlier this month, Hugo Wentzel, another one of Carter’s grandsons, told Entertainment Weekly that Jimmy is “pretty sick.”

“He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He’s a genius. He’s super smart. I love him,” Wentzel said. “He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last...
Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for Beckley murder
Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum
Retired railroad employees hold reunion at Princeton Railroad Museum
Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl
Wythe County man charged in connection with shooting of 16 year old girl
Local church holds “Community Picnic” to give back to area
Local church holds “Community Picnic” to give back to area

Latest News

Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Two airlifted following ATV accident in Fayette County
Shelton Blankenship mugshot
13 pounds of Marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg
Bluefield Shriners Carnival
Second annual Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival preparing to kickoff Beaver-Graham week
Charleston County Public Works will be working on the eastbound inside travel lane and select...
Major project on US 19 in Fayette County scheduled to begin
Donald Dicken Captured
UPDATE: Raleigh County man wanted for escaping home confinement captured