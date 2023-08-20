Dutch Miller Nissan holds grand opening in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, the Dutch Miller Auto Group held a grand opening for their new Nissan location. The car dealership recently finished their exterior with a new sign that they are excited to show off. To celebrate, they held an event with food, giveaways, and an inflatable slide. They also invited local small businesses to join them in the celebration. Martin Peters, Managing Partner for Dutch Miller Nissan, says this event shows Dutch Miller’s commitment to being involved in the community and giving back.

“We really just want to let the community know that we’re here, want to give away some prizes, some food, let everybody see the building with the new signage, and meet our team, and, like I said, just really get involved with local businesses, so we invited a lot of local businesses down to participate in the event,” says Peters.

Dutch Miller Nissan is located at 1405 E. Main St. Wytheville, VA 24382.

